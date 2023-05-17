The construction project is moving forward nicely. A lot of fill dirt was brought in to create the foundation for the footings on the building expansion. That dirt is compacted in layers to create a firm base, so the students and staff did feel some rumbling as the roller did its job. The areas have been dug out and they are now framing for the large footings, which we hope to see being poured this week. After those are poured, they will frame for the smaller footing. After these are in place the rough plumping and electrical work will start, as well as the elevator shaft work.
Digging for the CTE expansion will also begin this week. It continues to be a very busy place, but everyone here has been great in dealing with all the activity. This is a very exciting chapter in the future of Jefferson High School, and we are excited to see the progress as it moves forward.
The end of the school year is approaching quickly. The seniors’ last day is May 18 when they practice for graduation. Graduation will take place on May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the high school. Due to limited parking because of construction, additional parking is available at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with a shuttle being run every 15 minutes beginning at 1:00 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The last day of school for all other students is May 25.
