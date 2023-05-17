The construction project is moving forward nicely. A lot of fill dirt was brought in to create the foundation for the footings on the building expansion. That dirt is compacted in layers to create a firm base, so the students and staff did feel some rumbling as the roller did its job. The areas have been dug out and they are now framing for the large footings, which we hope to see being poured this week. After those are poured, they will frame for the smaller footing. After these are in place the rough plumping and electrical work will start, as well as the elevator shaft work. 

