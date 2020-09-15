Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, commemorates 233 years of America’s most important document — words we live by. Our 1787 Constitution preamble set the nation on its course: “We the People…in Order to form a more perfect Union…secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” While richly blessed, we also have made enormous personal and national sacrifices to preserve freedoms and advance toward the goal of “a more perfect union.” During the Civil War, dedicating Soldiers’ Cemetery in Gettysburg, President Abraham Lincoln declared, “…our fathers brought forth…a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal…. Now we are…testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure….It is for us the living…to be dedicated…that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Fighting the evils of Marxism, Communism and Nazism, millions of Americans of all creeds and colors made enormous sacrifices, after which WWII hero Gen. Douglas MacArthur said, “Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently…are your rallying points to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.”
Today, we are challenged again. Strong voices allege that the earliest European settlers in 1619 and our Founders were nothing but evil slave owners and, therefore, America is systemically racist and must be destroyed. Although historically wrong, the 1619 Project is now is being taught in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and schools in 50 states. Numerous anti-American, pro-globalist cabals are trying to create the belief that hatred of America is widespread. Sadly, media, public schools and universities produce social justice warriors who hate America and traditional values. Progressive liberalism penetrates so deep into American institutions and culture that there is very little intellectual capital left supporting a Republic.
We the People must be the ones to stand with President Dwight Eisenhower, who said, “There is nothing wrong with America that the faith, love of freedom and energy of her citizens cannot cure.” Let’s roll.
— Jane Hamman, Clancy
(Hamman is the Daughters of the American Revolution state Constitution Week chairwoman. The opinions expressed are her own).
