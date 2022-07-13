After reading Jim Smith’s view in the July 6 edition of the Monitor I found myself extremely confused. He lamented that if women are unable to have the choice to have an abortion they have been deprived of human rights. I ask him to think about the rights of the unborn. They are in fact human beings and alive, what of their rights? Women do have choices when it comes to their bodies and those choices have consequences. If you do not want to have children, take steps to prevent pregnancy. There is really no excuse. It is not an issue of morality; it is an issue of common sense. Murder is murder, no matter how old or young the person is whose life is taken. This Supreme Court decision will change very little; abortion will remain legal in the United States. I would just ask one favor of Mr. Smith: think about what makes logical sense – not just leftist talking points.
