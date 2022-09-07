Dear Boulder family and friends,
Dear Boulder family and friends,
We wanted to share a heartfelt thank you to our community for all your compassion and support of our family during this time. We are blown away by the kindness we have received and we feel so fortunate to have such caring people behind us on this journey.
If you’re still looking for a way to help, but don’t know where to start, please consider donating blood to help save lives. I know it’s helped save mine!
Sincerely,
Kenna, Jeremy & Wesley Whelchel
