My husband and I have loved Boulder since we came here 9 years ago and have volunteered hundreds of hours in many capacities.
Therefore, I was very surprised to hear the rumor that we deliberately infected others with the Covid virus. Please be aware this is completely false. A person can have covid and not know it, which was our case. Because of our age and health we have had 4 vaccines and have been very careful to avoid contracting covid.
When Geno tested positive we were surprised, and immediately contacted everyone whom we had seen in the last several days. We have avoided any community contact since and have a quarantine sign on our door.
Hope this sets the record straight.
Sue Pasini
