Boulder City Council,
I am writing this letter to oppose Bloom’s move to sell recreational marijuana in its present location within the city limits of Boulder. As an educator and someone who has a vested interest in our youth in Boulder, I feel that allowing Bloom to add recreational marijuana to its sales would increase the likelihood of use of marijuana in our youth. I completely support their selling of medical marijuana that they currently are involved in, but adding the recreational component, I fear, will increase the availability of and use of marijuana in our youth.
At BES we work extremely hard to try and provide safe opportunities for our students. From our Before School Program, to our robust Summer Program, BES provides a safe environment for kids not only during school hours, but also when school is not in session. This is of vital importance because many of our students lack supervision during non school time. Many of our students need this type of support because their home environment does not allow them to have that support. Increasing the opportunities for the use of marijuana will only work against all of these supports we have in place for our youth.
I understand that the sale of marijuana is illegal for students our age. I also know that alcohol is illegal for people under 21 years of age and they still seem to be able to obtain it. I have no doubt that Bloom and it’s employees will do everything required of them to ensure that they don’t sell to young people, but just like alcohol, those that sell are trained in checking identification on all sales, but still it ends up in the hands of our children.
As I stated before, I completely support Bloom and their selling of medical marijuana. I would hope that our small town could limit the recreational sale to help stop use among school age children.
Jeff Elliott
Superintendent/Principal
Boulder Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.