As most know, the River Cafe in Boulder has been for sale for sometime. The county has been considering purchasing the building for a county health building/medical clinic. This is contingent on several factors and that purchase is on hold for now. However, in the meantime, a group in Bozeman is aggressively pushing for it to be used as a marijuana sales store.
This store would be on Main Street and very visible to all, including our youth who walk by there almost daily. While this does not mean they will be purchasing the pot, the proximity and influence is concerning.
I would like to encourage the building to be used as a county health clinic rather than a pot dispensary.
If you have concerns about this matter, please let our county commissioners and the owner of the River, Greg Hughes, know.
