As most know, the River Cafe in Boulder has been for sale for sometime. The county has been considering purchasing the building for a county health building/medical clinic. This is contingent on several factors and that purchase is on hold for now. However, in the meantime, a group in Bozeman is aggressively pushing for it to be used as a marijuana sales store. 

