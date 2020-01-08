Together, we have bemoaned the apparent disappearance of all forces moderate in our politics. And it sure seems like that great divide is worse today than just a few short years ago.
Not to further abuse the tired cliché, but we are certain that more binds all Americans than separates us, regardless of where on the political spectrum we identify.
The Jefferson County Democrats would like to invite everyone, regardless of political stripes, to attend a lecture on the current state of agricultural policy, the 2018 Farm Bill, the Market Facilitation Program, international trade issues and the outlook for Montana agricultural producers. We believe the challenges facing the ag sector affect everyone.
While the event is sponsored by the Democrats, the talk by agricultural economist George Haynes of the MSU Extension Service promises to be an apolitical evaluation of the largest industry within Jefferson County. Haynes’ expertise on these matters will offer crucial information, whether or not your primary income is from the agricultural sector. He will be speaking at the Boulder Library, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The Dems will spring for refreshments!
Our hope is that this and several planned future presentations will serve to help us open a channel of communication among all of the folks in Jefferson County. And I hope that our efforts to examine common concerns allow us all—in some small way—to heal the political divides.
Happy new year to all! - Rebecca Johnson and John Getty, co-chairs, Jefferson County Democrats
