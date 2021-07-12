K–12 education is a primary force that forges and changes our society generation after generation. We all are involved—through children, grandchildren, paying taxes or perhaps as teachers, administrators, staff, elected trustees or volunteer service providers. And much is happening in the education sphere that we should stay aware of.
Among the 705 bills adopted and approved during the 2021 regular legislative session of the 67th Legislative Assembly in Montana, there were 147 education-related bills, including ongoing appropriations of $2.156 billion biennial funding, numerous policy advances and program enhancements, plus elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding over three years of $593.4 million for public schools and nearly $20 million for home and private schools.
Legislators, Montana Office of Public Instruction staff, education advocacy organizations, the Governor’s Office and Attorney General Austin Knudsen are among those working together diligently to ensure the pandemic-related education funds are distributed equitably across Montana and that a significant portion of the once-in-a-lifetime largesse is used for digital infrastructure, digital academy, data collection and consolidated state reporting to the U.S. Department of Education, so that productivity at local schools may be maximized.
Kudos to Representative Marta Bertoglio of Clancy (House District 75) for successfully sponsoring four important education bills. Especially important is HB 246, which solidifies local school board authority and modifies off-site instruction to provide greater flexibility to parents and students. You can find adopted education bills summarized in an important Office of Public Instruction report at https://opi.mt.gov/Press-Releases.
Under the leadership of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen, OPI has been working for several years on five new or revised content area standards. Starting July 1, the Montana Administrative Rule will include new standards for social studies, library media, tech integration, computer science, and career and technical education.
Related to social studies standards, HB 543, sponsored by Rep. Bob Phalen of Lindsay, revised standards of accreditation to require that all students in grades three through 12 receive instruction about the U.S. Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance. Generations of school children studied the U.S. Constitution as “The Words We Live By” and understood the importance and meaning of balance of powers, separation of powers, sovereign states, the electoral college and more. Montana students will be returning to that standard.
The bill also amended Montana state code to require the Pledge of Allegiance be said in grades K through 12, instead of K though 6 under current law; it also allowed for a moment of silence after reciting the pledge. Providing children with a daily opportunity to honor the United States and its military and veterans, and to learn the power of reverent stillness, will help to lay the foundation for future exemplary citizenship.
HB 611, sponsored by Rep. Ross H. Fitzgerald of Lindsay, revised requirements for public school flags inside to be at least 16 inches by 24 inches, and outside flags to be not less than 3 feet by 5 feet. Individually or as community organizations, we can contribute to ensure that every Montana classroom has a U.S. flag. For $10 you may donate a U.S. flag, staff and wall bracket to a classroom as part of the OPI Stars and Stripes Initiative.
Locally, we elected trustees to fill all the elementary and secondary public school board vacancies in May. Congratulations to Dani Morris, elected to Jefferson High School board; Stephanie Boysen and Mikel Wilkerson, returning Montana City School trustees; and unopposed, continuing-to-serve trustees Cami Robson and Marissa Ostby at Clancy, Shannon Phillips at Basin, and Carrie Harris and Cheryl Hecht at Boulder Elementary. Thank you for your service.
It is important for parents and other stakeholders to know who serves as trustees for our local schools. Local control is maintained within the framework of state law and federal prescriptions and reporting mandates. Do you attend meetings of your school district trustees? Have you reviewed the textbooks, lesson plans, web sites and materials being taught? A republic requires informed citizens who vote knowledgeably and participate in governance. Our system of public education must teach reading, writing, mathematics and good citizenship, preparing every child to achieve their full potential, instead of focusing on race, health, sex, cancel culture and social justice. Our future depends on it.
But the most important issue emerging in education this year involves Critical Race Theory, or CRT. Anchored in the concept that racism is systemic rather than personal, it is a toxic ideology with Marxist underpinnings spreading from universities into K–12 education and throughout our culture. At its core, CRT teaches children (and everyone) that they are either privileged white oppressors or victims of color. CRT is diametrically opposed to, and totally destructive of, American founding principles of equality and meritocracy, of responding to people based on their character and not on immutable characteristics such as skin color.
Surveys show that between one-third and two-thirds of Americans don’t know enough about CRT to form an opinion. They should. Of those who do, many are organizing into groups such as Parents Against Critical Theory, Parents Defending Education and Fight for Schools. They are using online resources such as those found at https://www.heritage.org/ and https://heritageaction.com/toolkit/rejectcrt. People swamped the U.S. Department of Education by the May 19 deadline with comments on proposed rules for grants to schools teaching CRT.
On May 12, in the lead-up to that deadline, Superintendent Arntzen requested “an Attorney General opinion on the legality of teaching so-called ‘antiracism’ and Critical Race Theory in Montana Public Schools.” The legal references and examples from other states contained in her letter are informative reading.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s opinion, issued May 27, is eloquent and powerful. He found that “many of the activities undertaken in the name of CRT across the country in public education—such as ‘privilege walks’ and disciplining or grading students differently based on race—and in the work place, such as telling employees to be ‘less white,’ are discriminatory and violate state and federal law. His opinion earned praise from the National Alliance For Free Citizens, to which Knudsen responded: “Committing racial discrimination in the name of ending racial discrimination is both illogical and illegal. It goes against the exceptional principles on which our nation was founded and has no place in our state.”
But we still have much work to do. The National Council for the Social Studies supports CRT. Kaitlyn Ruch, who will graduate from Helena High School in August, reports that she was taught enough CRT in her history class to write an answer on the national American History exam, given to Montana high school students last year, about white supremacy and why America is systemically racist.
It is my opinion that if we allow CRT to be taught in our schools, we will be living the prologue to a tragedy. If other states expand the instruction of CRT in K-12 education, we will veer toward a global society that suffers “the equal sharing of misery,” as Winston Churchill once described socialism.
Civil questions and input always are welcome. I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a member of the state Board of Public Education, has a long history of work in policy and public service. This is the first of what will be a regular column.
