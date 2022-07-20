“E Pluribus Unum” was first featured on the original 1776 design of the Great Seal of the United States and was formally adopted by the U.S. Congress as our nation’s official motto in 1782. The Latin phrase reminds us that from the original 13 colonies emerged a United States of America comprised of diverse people of every creed and culture.
Those affirming allegiance to America, who declared themselves free and embarked on a unique experiment in self-governance “in order to form a more perfect union,” included not only people from nations around the world, but also thousands of free Blacks, Spanish and Indians who were living in this land. Their Declaration was informed by writings and learning experiences from, among others, ancient Greece, Rome, and the Haudenosaunee Senecas, Cayugas, Onondagas, Oneidas and Mohawks — the People of the Long House — and the Magna Carta.
Celebrating Independence Day, I was inspired and encouraged by the outstanding new class of cadets at West Point, the virtual tours of historic Boston, the parades in Boulder and Whitehall, the “Old Glory” program in Helena, and the amazing fireworks displays at the National Mall and all across America.
However, reflecting on E Pluribus Unum, I grieved that we no longer are united as one people of one nation. I recalled a recent Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found 85% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Moreover, we are divided on virtually every major issue, and are being pushed to extremes regarding those issues by organizations, institutions and cultural factors beyond our control.
For example, moving too far too fast in eliminating fossil fuels production is driving up the cost of gas and diesel, contributing to the worst inflation in forty years. Meanwhile, global pollution is increasing because America, which has the cleanest coal in the world, is no longer a major player in the international market. China and India are opening new coal plants weekly; Germany and other countries, which adopted new green climate policies too far too fast, are rushing to reopen coal plants so their citizens don’t freeze next winter.
Another example is the open border, which is bringing millions to our country, overwhelming already-stressed education, health, and other services, allowing dangerous drugs and sex trafficking by cartels, and threating national security. We need to close our border and adopt responsible, reasonable immigration policies.
To resolve these issues, we must be led by informed citizens who believe in America. Thomas Jefferson warned, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.” Yet a recent Gallup poll finds 84% of Americans say media is to blame for the U.S. political divide. Most of us do not trust the media to inform us truthfully. Many of my friends and neighbors either spend way too much of their precious time searching daily for facts that really are true — and not just propaganda for one cause or another — or they have decided to live their lives and seek news only about the weather, sales ads, and local events that affect them. They worry about major issues, but try to tune them out completely.
Kudos to The Boulder Monitor for being recognized by the Montana Newspaper Association as the best weekly newspaper of 2021 in the state. Strong local news is an important resource for citizens of Jefferson County. But it’s just a start; we as a country are at a tipping point. We have a president who is being criticized as incompetent by a majority of Democrats, Republicans, and all citizens. What, in addition to being informed, active citizens, are we to do?
At church last Sunday, lay member Terri Kunz, who also serves as Jefferson County treasurer, led worship in the pastor’s absence. She read Philippians 4:6-7 and reflected on the importance of prayer in our lives, saying, “Instead of worrying, pray.”
Her message reminded me of an address by the Rev. Eugene H. Peterson at the 2007 Montana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, at which he urged “common spiritual kinship in our leadership.” He stated, “Prayer is the most basic of what we are; it attends to what can’t be seen or measured, and leads to vision, ideas and creativity. Prayer is a way of being a participant in what God is doing.”
At America's founding, we were the most biblically literate society in the history of the world. With a revival of faith, a renewal of Judeo-Christian values and a recommitment to basic morality, America will turn again to the policies and lifestyle of a virtuous people.
Somehow, we must pull together and successfully ensure common sense reversal of the destructive regulations and policies of the progressive, globalist Marxist agenda. If God continues to bless the United States of America, a majority of citizens will coalesce as one, standing firm for the middle ground and responsible, reasonable policies. As President John F. Kennedy said, “If freedom is to survive and prosper, it will require the sacrifice, the effort and the thoughtful attention of every citizen.”
Month by month, my gratitude for life in Montana increases.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning.
