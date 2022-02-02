The Build Back Better bill essentially died in December. But from the ashes of that proposed $1.8 trillion federal overreach, urged on by appeals from activists (as reported in The New York Times) that we are facing “deadly storms, heat waves, drought and wildfires made worse by climate change,” President Joe Biden and legislators already are talking about new laws focused explicitly on climate change.
That would be a mistake. Rather than caving to emotion-driven hype, we should seize on the failure of the original Build Back Better to return to a reasoned examination of the science. We now have time to pursue measured fact-based policy that will ensure long-term sustainability of our planet without, a) bankrupting us, and b) moving us toward authoritarianism.
Climate change is real. It continues unabated, just as it has for thousands of years, and our planet is warming very gradually. But the effects of that change are being greatly exaggerated by those who have become invested in the doom-and-gloom global scenario. They are fueling a dangerous, mostly emotion-based policy agenda.
National climate and energy policy is among the most urgent issues that Congress must address and take back from orders by presidents and rule-making by unelected bureaucrats. In the last year, the Biden administration has made a series of reckless decisions, based on pressure from progressives: the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, temporary restrictions on oil and gas leases and permits, the issuance of expansive new fuel economy standards, and rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
Those new policies have contributed to a massive energy-related burden on Americans. According to my calculations, every household will be saddled this year with $5,000, on average, of new expenses for vehicle gas/electricity ($1,250), household utilities ($1,250), and transportation and related cost increases for food and essential purchases ($2,500) compared to 2020. Across America, these staggering household costs will total about $642 billion in 2022.
Such enormous expenditures will cripple the middle class. Families are already waking up to the sobering reality that they’re economically vulnerable to decisions that impose new costs. Nearly 80% of Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck.
Beyond the economic fall-out, this sort of policy-making sets a frightening precedent. The American Thinker published an article last month by H. Sterling Burnett called “Climate authoritarians and the lessons of history,” in which he wrote: “I believe that no climate crisis is in the offing, that science shows that the modest warming of the past century and any reasonably expected warming in the coming century have not caused calamity or even worsening weather extremes and are unlikely to do so ... But even if I'm wrong, authoritarianism is the worst possible response to the climate crisis.”
Thankfully, Montana seems headed in the opposite direction. In July 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte discontinued Montana’s membership in a coalition of two dozen states organized by New York, California and Washington state governors, called the U.S. Climate Alliance, dedicated to fighting climate change and achieving the 2015 Paris Agreement goals. Former Gov. Steve Bullock had joined the alliance in 2019. Bullock also appointed a Montana Climate Solutions Council that in August 2020 published a 73-page Montana Climate Solutions Plan.
Council member Amy Cilimburg, director of Climate Smart Missoula, opposed Gianforte’s action—in part, she said, because “watersheds cross state boundaries” and “wildfire smoke crosses state boundaries.” On the other hand, Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said that “the governor believes the solution to climate change is unleashing American innovation, not overbearing government mandates,” adding that “the Paris Agreement punishes the U.S. while letting countries like China off the hook.” Moreover, there already are multiple councils and coalitions through environmental quality and natural resources departments, governors, and state legislatures that address professional forestry management, watersheds and other areas without an overlay of Green New Deal objectives.
But climate alarmism still threatens to inform the bills that likely will occupy Congress over the coming months. Thomas J. Pyle, president of the Institute for Energy Research (IER), a free market-oriented think tank, reports that emerging legislation will include a Clean Electricity Performance Program that would “turn off our affordable, reliable natural gas and coal power plants and replace them with windmills and solar panels made in China ... providing wind power with payouts 10 times the value of the electricity it produces.” It is alarming that the likely-viable freestanding bill also would impose a national energy tax targeting natural gas that “would cost $1,800 per ton, reduce U.S. GDP by $9 billion, and result in 90,000 lost jobs.”
What is the reality of climate change? The IER recently published Climate Policy: The Case for a New Perspective by David Kreutzer, Ph.D., debunking claims that hurricanes and wildfires are made worse by climate change. A peer-reviewed study recently published by Harvard University scientists concludes that replacing conventional electricity with wind power would require covering one-third of the American landmass with wind turbines. Requiring electrified vehicles would require covering fully half of the American landmass with wind turbines. Either option would require the unprecedented destruction of wildlife and wildlife habitat on a horrendous scale. Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore’s last film, Planet of the Humans, documents that not only are industrial wind farms, solar farms, biomass and biofuels wrecking natural environments, but they are also themselves the product of fossil fuels and are sustained by them.
Michael Shellenberger, a 30-year environmentalist who was active in saving California’s redwood forests and co-founded the 2002 progressive Democrat New Apollo Project for renewable energy, has published a new book, Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All. The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) produced a new movie on the rise of the climate monarchy, Climate Hustle 2; it publishes regular, informative online and printed newsletters as does the Global Warming Policy Foundation.
We the People, and too many of our elected officials, have ceded too much authority to entrenched bureaucrats and idealogues intent on destroying America. It is essential that we become informed about facts and evidence in “climate crisis;" we need to use our common sense and learn more about these critical issues. And we should thank leaders like Gov. Gianforte, and Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who take the heat and stand firm against emotion-driven policies.
As always, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning.
