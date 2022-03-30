Early during this Lenten season, when Christians around the world prepare for the joyous celebration of Easter, I was liturgist at church. The scripture story of Abram from Genesis chapter 15 spoke of a “deep and terrifying darkness.” This was counterbalanced by the description in the Gospel of Luke chapter 13 of Jesus’ pure courage in continuing with his work and travel towards death in Jerusalem, which reminds us of the enduring faithfulness of God.
Complete polarity—and extreme dichotomy.
Deep and terrifying darkness is something that confronts most of us at one time or another, usually when we have a difficult life choice to make, and usually greatly diminished after a decision is made. But this season seems very different, something new and unique in my lifetime.
Friends are turning down lunch and other event plans, complaining of “general malaise” and “no energy.” Sometimes I feel speechless when confronted with the staggering scope of perfidy and abysmal failure of American leaders and those around the world. I suspect I am not alone in experiencing great anger and frustration while watching America squander our freedom, national security, safety, currency, wellbeing, and, terrifyingly, our future, in the face of Russia’s horrific invasion of the young 30-year-old democracy of Ukraine. The “scorched earth” decimation and the most severe humanitarian crisis since World War II, compounded by Putin’s unholy alliance with China, is heartbreaking.
Meanwhile, higher fuel prices are severely burdening most American families and contributing to inflation because nearly everything we buy has to be shipped. Indeed, inflation is a scourge that is forcing most of us to make difficult purchasing choices. By December 2021, U.S. consumer prices were up 7% on an annual basis, the highest in 40 years. And expectation of further inflation is now deeply embedded in our economy. Joel Griffith, a Heritage Foundation research fellow in financial regulations, noted: “Thanks to the Biden administration’s policies, inflation is a growing tax hurting all Americans. A married couple with $6,000 of monthly expenses—such as groceries, gas, housing, clothing, and other household needs—is now overwhelmed, with $480 in increased monthly costs dwarfing average wage gains.” Griffith concluded, “Now is the time for the Federal Reserve to stop its rampant printing of money and for the federal government to halt reckless spending. Both exacerbate inflation.”
However, on March 9, the House passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion spending package to “fund the government” that is loaded with pork, earmarks that legalize kickbacks for Congress, and massive new deficit spending. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) voted against the bill, explaining: "This year's omnibus spending package is just another wish list fulfilled for the Radical Left to expand the size of the federal government while ignoring the needs and priorities of Americans."
And on March 10, by a 68-31 vote, the Senate passed without reading essentially the same 2,700-page, $1.5 trillion omnibus. It includes $13.6 billion in supplemental appropriations to help with the crisis in Ukraine—along with a lengthy list of unrelated measures that rode through on the so-called must-pass vehicle. Montana’s U.S. Sen. Jon Tester voted yes; Sen. Steve Daines voted no, with some fireworks on the floor regarding their differences.
Aid for Ukraine could have been passed in a stand-alone bill, and the government could have been funded responsibly via another continuing resolution or a smaller bill that did not add the new inflationary provisions.
President Biden said in 2020, “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.” But unfortunately for the U.S. economy and the American people, Friedman was right: Create too much money and you get inflation.
Meanwhile, an ominous alliance of totalitarianism is coalescing. Putin invading Ukraine, intending to take more territory, now with support from China, and threatening use of nuclear weapons; China actively threatening Taiwan; North Korea firing larger and more sophisticated rockets endangering the Pacific Rim; the rearmed organized Taliban of Afghanistan flexing its muscles; and Iranian Revolutionary Guard sending a missile barrage into the U.S. Embassy area in Irbil, Iraq, as Russia leads the American negotiations for a renewed nuclear deal that will provide billions of dollars to Iran, a supporter of terrorism worldwide. Our response to all of these potential oppressors appears to be too little, too late, too timid, too weak.
And yet: All over the world there are people of courage who know that confronting injustice may be literally life-threatening, may mean persecution or even death. The people of Ukraine are fighting and dying for their country with incredible courage and determination, and tens of thousands of volunteers from across America, Europe and around the world are coming to aid and support them. Thousands of people in Russia have been arrested for protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is emerging not only as a courageous leader of his country, but also as a symbol for democracy and freedom everywhere. He is standing for defiance rather than appeasement against Russian aggression across all of Europe. This unlikely comedian has become the inspiring leader capable of rallying his nation and other countries so that there is real hope the Russian war machine might be stopped by the end of this month, if defensive equipment and humanitarian aid are increased until then. We must step forward to support him and the Ukrainian people.
Complete polarity, and extreme dichotomy. Darkness, and hope. This season of Lent affords each of us a unique opportunity to reflect on the state of our democracy and freedom, and to assess what really is most important to us. No matter our beliefs, characteristics or circumstances, we are citizens of this country and the world. As responsible citizens, we each have a role in making our community, our state, our country and the world a better place to live.
Pope John Paul II wrote Crossing the Threshold of Hope in which he quoted Dignitatis Humanae: “Motivated by their dignity, all human beings, inasmuch as they are individuals endowed with reason and free will, and thus invested with personal responsibility, are bound by both their nature and by moral duty to search for the truth, above all religious truth. And once they come to know it they are bound to adhere to it and to arrange their entire lives according to the demands of such truth.”
As we continue our journey of life today and tomorrow, we are free to walk courageously through the night into a new day. We dare not succumb to despair.
As always, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning.
