For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven; … a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted. (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
It’s difficult to imagine that in Montana, with our rich agricultural tradition and our many millions of acres dedicated to crops and livestock, we face the very real prospect of a food shortage in the coming year.
A growing food cataclysm already is sweeping much of the globe. The COVID pandemic and inflation have left 276 million people severely food-insecure, which according to the United Nations is double the number of two years ago. The number of people experiencing famine conditions, it says, has increased fivefold since 2016.
Russia’s war against Ukraine is worsening the crisis, since both countries are major food exporters, especially of wheat, which now is rotting in bins with new crops not being planted. Already, planting of food crops globally indicates a reduced harvest of at least 20%. The executive director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, has called escalating food shortages caused by the war a “catastrophe on top of catastrophe.”
We got a small taste of how this could play out here last year when shortages of infant formula due to supply chain problems began to emerge. In November, Walgreens warned its regular formula customers to begin preparing for shortages. By January, shelf supplies were down 17% nationwide. The shortages intensified in February, when the Food and Drug Administration shut down production of formula at a major Abbott Laboratories factory after what now appears to be a false alarm about a bacteria infection. (The Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the FDA’s intervention.)
Now, out-of-stock rates for formula are exceeding 50%, and some critical varieties needed by infants with allergies and other conditions aren’t available at all. Montana has been one of the hardest-hit states; as of late May, the average out-of-stock rate in stores for formula was 87.9%, according to an analysis by Datasembly.
As challenging as the formula shortage has been for parents, what’s coming could be worse. Amid economic challenges such as America’s huge national debt, reckless spending, and crippling inflation, writes Jeff Crouere, author of the new book America’s Last Chance, “the scariest issue that will soon be facing Americans is…a food shortage. The last time the United States faced a real food shortage was during the Great Depression of the 1930s.”
Here’s what we could be doing right now: At a national level, we should immediately renew oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico to begin easing prices of fuel and fertilizer, then reverse the dangerous war on oil and gas to permit and construct pipelines so that oil can be shipped to refineries, build new refineries and reopen other leases.
However, Biden administration action to stop targeting reliable energy is unlikely. Therefore, in Montana, government should do as much as feasible to support our farmers and ranchers hit by continuing drought and crippling fuel and fertilizer prices. In April, Governor Gianforte announced the deployment of $7.8 billion in ARPA agriculture infrastructure grants to support agricultural sustainability investments across the state. That’s a reasonable start — but the Department of Agriculture should be considering more deployment of ARPA funds or other state resources to help the ag sector ride out the coming challenges.
And then there are the smaller actions we can take as individuals and communities to soften the blow for each other, especially among the most vulnerable. The window is closing rapidly to plant and prepare for what could be months and perhaps several years of difficulties ahead.
We might start a few plants in pots or small garden plots for the first time, share a few seeds among family members and friends. Those already gardening could increase the size of our plots; or help a neighbor expand theirs by sharing some of the costs, the weeding and/or the watering. We might even support a local farmer or rancher by helping to pay for soaring diesel and fertilizer expenses or obtaining water, helping them keep fields planted and livestock fed.
Now more than ever, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor's Office of Budget and Program Planning.
