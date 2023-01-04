What a wonderful "Lives" issue! I shed a few tears remembering friends and neighbors, and enjoyed your great annual report to the citizens of Jefferson County. I hope more residents will read and share your outstanding Dec. 28 issue, and then become paying customers so that they, too, may be informed by The Boulder Monitor and contribute to what's happening in our communities.
Clancy resident comforted by 'Lives' issue
- Jane Hamman
