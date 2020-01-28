In response to Rep. Greg DeVries’ view in the Jan. 15 edition of The Monitor (“Show me a finer code of ethics than Christianity”), I have a different view.
The Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition and the Salem Witch Trials, to name a few, were all carried out under the banner of Christianity, and none were ethical let alone under a “finer code” of ethics. They were not right, tolerant or liberal. These “Christian movements” were cruel, murderous and unjust.
Last time I checked, Mr. Representative, the United States of America was still a nation of separation between Church and State. - Marlyn Atkins, Clancy
