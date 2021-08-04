Right now, our access to voting is being chipped away in Montana and across the country. Did you know that for the past 15 years, over 60,000 Montanans registered and voted on Election Day without a single case of voter fraud? This access to voting is now gone. Starting this year, did you know that Montana students with a government-issued student ID will now have to show additional documentation in order to vote in person? Did you know that in Kansas this year, the League of Women Voters stopped registering voters for fear of jail times or fines? Call Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines today to say "Please Senator, protect my right to vote. Support S1 For the People Act." For more facts about the federal legislation to set a baseline for election standards to safeguard our voting rights across the country to ensure all eligible Americans can vote in elections, go to: https://www.lwv.org/league-management/talking-points-templates/summary-people-act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.