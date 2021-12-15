Boulder Chamber membership: I urge you to consider the membership and its value. The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce is only being run by three people and not providing benefits to the business owners that are members. A chamber of commerce is designed to benefit its members and the economic community it functions in. As a member of the BACC since 2017, the only benefit I have received is having my company name listed on their website, and I’ve received zero clients from that. There are no member-only events or networking opportunities. I’ve been inquiring about these things for years.
A chamber's number-one responsibility is to promote its members and give them networking opportunities. From what I have witnessed, this has happened on an extremely small and selective scale.
The BACC needs firm bylaws that are filed with the state and adhered to; they don’t even adhere to their mission statement. The chamber should be completely revamped, bringing commerce and giving member-only benefits, with large scale promotion.
This chamber has two options: 1) Dissolve, or 2) Get new members who will change how things are done and vote-in a new board of directors. If that is not done, then it needs to stop referring to itself as a chamber. I will not support this chamber in any capacity until I see large changes take place. If we don't ask for change, who will? I am disappointed to say that I will not be renewing my membership for 2022.
