Constitution Week was September 17–23, and assemblies commemorating the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution have been gathering across Montana and America throughout the month. Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Public Law 915 in 1956 establishing this time of observance, based on petition from President General Gertrude Sprague Carraway of the Daughters of the American Revolution and action by Congress.
Here, Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras initiated statewide Constitution Day events by presenting greetings in the Capitol Rotunda ceremony and reading the Governor’s Proclamation for the State of Montana, which stated in part:
"WHEREAS, September 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and
"WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper during this week to accord official recognition to this magnificent document, its memorable anniversary, and the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it; and
"WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to freedom, equality, and the rule of law; …
"WHEREAS, lost rights may never be regained and it is our civic duty to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees to all our fellow Americans; …”
James Madison of Virginia, who is known as the father of our Constitution, contributed to writing the preamble to the U.S. Constitution “to secure and promote positive individual liberty and the civil society.” It says:
We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The Constitution is America’s most important document, the words we have lived by. Only 4440 words, it is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government and serves as a model for other countries. It is the guiding law of our land, one that all other legislation must be measured against. It places restrictions upon the citizens we elect to govern our great nation and protects the rights of individuals from the whims of the mob as well as the over reach of politicians and unelected bureaucrats. America is unique in that We the People consent to and are the center of our government, rather than vice versa.
During the heated debates in each colony over whether or not to ratify the recommended Constitution, protections for individual rights were demanded by many, including Rhode Island, several other states and Patrick Henry. Thomas Jefferson wrote to James Madison, “A bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against every government on earth ... and what no just government should refuse.”
So, when the First Congress met in New York in 1789, Madison and colleagues sifted through scores of proposed amendments and, using the Virginia Declaration of Rights and other precedents, wrote 12 amendments which Congress adopted and sent to the states for approval. The states determined to ratify only 10, which were added to the Constitution in 1791 and became known as the Bill of Rights. These 10 amendments preserve the very freedoms that have been at the heart of Americans’ faith in limited government and the rule of law.
The Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their freedoms and their inalienable rights envisioned in the Declaration of Independence. Yet, regrettably and astoundingly, this year the National Archives and Records Administration reported that their catalog and web pages, “contain some content that may be harmful or difficult to view.” It placed a “harmful content alert” atop every page in its online archive—including those featuring the Declaration and the Constitution.
I strive to perpetuate the memory and the spirit of my 11 known family patriots who supported or served in the Revolutionary War to achieve American independence. I reflect on the words shouted by Benjamin Franklin in 1787, when exiting the Pennsylvania State House and asked by Philadelphia resident Mrs. Powell, “Dr. Franklin, what do we have, a Monarchy or a Republic?” He replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it!”
Our times are marked by increasing hijacking of language and rising autocracy vs. freedom, causing me to wonder whether those who love this country will succeed in keeping our Constitutional Republic. It is my belief that now, more than ever, we must endeavor to preserve and strengthen our constitutional foundation. Intemperate winds are blowing upon our nation and all of us who treasure our freedom must do everything we can to be able to weather the coming storm.
There are many ways each of us can contribute to strengthening Constitution literacy and awareness, and to refuting misinformation and lack of knowledge:
- Watch or download video of the September, 2021 Constitution Capital event at helenacivictv.org; and view free courses at online.hillsdale.edu including “American Heritage: From Colonial Settlement…,” and “Constitution 101/201.”
- Read the Constitution and read about the Signers of the Declaration and Constitution at https://www.dar.org/archives /online-exhibitions; view 250 Patriots Project in preparation for our USA Semiquincentennial at http://honoringourpatriots.dar.org.
- Send photos, letters and articles to media and newsletters about the Constitution and current happenings.
- Attend local school board meetings and/or talk with administrators and teachers to ensure, and perhaps help write or present, an interesting all-school or intercom program.
- Ensure your local schools are following 2021 Montana law Chapter 239, to teach the Constitution in grades 3–12, based on HB 543, sponsored by Rep. Bob Phalen, of Lindsay, using the OPI teacher Learning Hub and other resources.
- Fly the flag of the United States of America on Constitution Day and other holidays—or every day.
As always, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
Hamman, a Clancy resident, is former deputy director of the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning.
