I would first like to thank Jane Lee Hamman for the wonderful column, "America's Vision: The Declaration of Independence," published in the July 28 issue of The Boulder Monitor. As a member of the state Board of Public Education, she will also avow the importance of September 17.
Celebrating the Constitution: To commemorate the September 17, 1787, signing of the Constitution of the United States, Congress has designated September 17–23 of each year as Constitution Week.
In 2004, Public Law 108-447, Section 111 was passed, requiring the following:
"Each educational institution that receives federal funds for a fiscal year shall hold an educational program on the United States Constitution on September 17 of such year for the students served by that educational institution.
"Each federal agency or department shall provide educational and training materials concerning the United States Constitution to each employee ... on September 17 of each year."
Please assist your local educators, state and federal employers, and religious and community leaders to help citizens and students learn how and where their freedoms come from and how to protect them. We encourage all citizens to use their influence to organize and support programs that honor the Constitution. Resources for holding such a celebration may be found at nccs.net (National Center for Constitutional Studies).
