This is a letter in response to Leonard Wortman’s comments in the July 2 Boulder Monitor.
First, our governor’s early lockdowns prevented Montana from having the same demise as other states. Only Hawaii has a lower per capita infection rate, and Montana averaged 0-2 cases per day through the latter part of May.
However, once doors were opened to tourists on June 1, our Montana cases skyrocketed.
The Boulder rodeo is a big tourist attraction and always brings in people from out of town and state. People can come in who are asymptomatic and give it to those in Boulder. It only takes ONE, as COVID-19 is extremely contagious. A local person can then be asymptomatic for two weeks, and during that time, spread it rapidly within this close community.
You are very concerned about local economics. I agree. However, if we have COVID infections in Boulder, businesses could be asked to shut down again. That would be even more devastating than the first time, not to mention the potential for illnesses in this mostly senior community.
Will you have the staff needed to disinfect the stands, tables, porta-potties, etc., after each use?
You have also said the rodeo will mostly be run by younger people. However, they too are susceptible. In Arizona 50% of the COVID cases are people under 44-years-old.
Because of the facts above, I ask you to sincerely consider canceling the rodeo and events. I know it is a hard call and I, too, love the rodeo and fair, and my husband has put on many rodeos in Helena, but we all must put reason and protection of our community over finances.
— Sue Pasini, Boulder
