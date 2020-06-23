The Boulder Fair and Rodeo has long been a wonderful weekend of fun, friends and tradition, and it helps the local economy as well. We all love and enjoy it.
However, we are in different times now. COVID-19 is highly contagious and deadly. People can be carriers for two weeks without any symptoms. The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo brings in people from all over Montana and the U.S., in close contact with the community. If even one person is contagious with COVID-19, it could easily spread to many here. This could possibly cause local businesses and organizations to have to close once again. One weekend is not worth risking our future and citizens, not to mention the elderly here.
The 2020 fairs and rodeos have been canceled throughout Montana, and I support canceling it here as well. — Susan Pasini, Boulder
