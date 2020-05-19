As you are reading this, most of you have received your ballots and of some of you have even mailed them back. If you are still deciding, please consider Jim Buterbaugh for Senate District 38. Jim is a long-time resident of Whitehall and will represent Jefferson County well.
Jim decided to run for the Senate because he sees our agriculture and resources being compromised by out-of-state interests who do not want logging, mining and pipelines in our state. He saw our mental health system gutted by spending cutbacks.
As your Senator, Jim commits to restoring and improving mental health in the state.
This is even more important during the current COVID-19 crisis to prevent more suicide, domestic violence and substance abuse.
He will work to freeze property taxes and explore other ways of funding schools.
He will work to keep Montana from becoming a “Sanctuary State,” shoring up the laws and opportunities for those who come here legally.
He will work to open up Montana lands to responsible mining, logging and oil exploration by creating jobs.
He will work to bring local packing plant co-ops to Montana so Montana will not have to pay premiums on shipping their livestock.
Jim will bring a true conservative perspective to the SD 38. He will work across the aisle and within his caucus to direct spending where needed, reduce bureaucracy and responsibly protect our Montana lands within the constitution and laws of Montana and the United States. — Kerry Buterbaugh, Whitehall
