The following lessons from the reprinted “Getting down to business in Boulder” (Jan. 29) are also admirable tenets for living a good life:
“First, you have to be patient”; “People were basically all honest”; “Never say anything about anybody because everybody is related”; most people “are pretty good hearted”; “You need to commit your whole life to it”; “you have to be really flexible”; “It’s the little extra things you do that really kind of make a difference”; a business career is “kind of a heavenly calling”; and “just be yourself and be honest with your customers.”
My dad had a framed sign hanging in his business - “Life is Service” - that is also oh so true.
Thanks for reprinting this “blast from the past.” - John Ilgenfritz, Helena
