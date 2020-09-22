Listening to classic country on the local radio, I heard a political ad that left me shaking my head.
Candidate Bullock said he would protect us from evil CEOs, and in the next breath assured us that he would work with anybody to protect Montana. This sounds like typical ‘us against them’ rhetoric mixed with a healthy portion of riding two horses with one butt.
If you are really one of us, then protect us from liberals in your own party. If you are not just another liberal career politician promise:
1. First responders’ lives are as important as minorities.
2. Violence because you are a different race or have different views is also a hate crime and should be prosecuted as such.
3. Violent groups are domestic terrorists, and will be brought to justice, including their funding sources.
4. Stop the weaponization of government agencies and processes against the opposing party. These processes will be reserved only for high crimes and treason against the United States that are based in evidence.
5. Finally, stop blaming economics on boogie men CEOs. If it was coronavirus policies, cowboy up and take responsibility. Do not take credit for the public health and not responsibility for their economic impact.
Candidate Bullock, if you want my vote, prove you will not be just another liberal clone. Talk straight, unify our country not divide it, and acknowledge how blessed we are to be Americans, living in Montana.
—Stu Goodner, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.