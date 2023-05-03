Hello, my name is Crystal Flowers. My home burned down a couple weekends ago up on Boulder Hill. I would like to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the emergency response teams that showed up and their valiant efforts to save my home. I’d also like to thank the businesses whose donations made for a wonderful fundraiser at Dave’s Bar and Grill and the community folks for your comforts during this rough time. Again, words cannot express how grateful I am to be part of such a wonderful community. Thank you.
Boulder resident grateful for community support
- Crystal Flowers, Boulder
