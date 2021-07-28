My husband and I took a tour recently which took us through Boulder and we decided to stop at The River cafe. We have lived in the western part of Montana for 50 years and are checking out the lovely backroads of our home state. We were so impressed with the local folks we met in our brief stop. One of the customers at the cafe described the menu items as the cook, working alone, was busy, and wished us a pleasant tour. Another woman in the cafe gave us directions to Elkhorn State Park and also wished us well.
As we were leaving the cafe, a local man asked if we had seen the courthouse. We hadn't, and he urged us to check it out as it represents the sort of exquisite craftsmanship of days gone by. We made a beeline to the courthouse and appreciated the amazing architecture outside and in.
We have been to small towns in Montana, but Boulder struck us as unusually welcoming to just another pair of tourists. Especially these days when folks have gotten wary of one another, it was a refreshing surprise not to be seen as foreign and therefore suspicious.
Stay as warm and welcoming as you are, Boulder!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.