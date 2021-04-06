The Boulder Fitness Club is in the process of relocating to the former high school gym on the west side of the Pietrasanta apartment building. If you have exercise shoes or any other personal belongings at the Club, please remove them by April 15.
We are excited about our new location although there is much to be done before our doors can be reopened.
In the meantime, thanks to the Boulder community for supporting our non-profit, volunteer-run exercise center for the past sixteen years! We are looking forward to many more years of operation and service to the Boulder community.
— Boulder Fitness Club Board of Directors
