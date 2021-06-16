You know I write few letters to the editor, and you know that I read your paper carefully, but the long piece, How to Vaccinate a Rural County? It Starts With Trust, insulted my sense of value to the extent I thought I’d lend my hand to the two hours writing this might take. Nonsense.
Jefferson County, just how badly was it hit by COVID? All that production, all that energy, all that closing down, and now all this emphasis upon vaccinating the population—in the long haul will it prove beneficial, let alone necessary?
You haven’t convinced me, Pam Hanna, Eva Kerr or Christina Binkowski. In either the Boulder Monitor or the Whitehall Ledger last year I read a report stating that in 2017, the year I moved to Jefferson County, nine people died from flu.
For all the hype, how many people are reported dying from complications from COVID in Jefferson County?
You’ve had more than a year to collect your hyperbolic statistics. Go ahead, write your response in the paper to my letter. Explain exactly how many people died for all the effort of close down and Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.’s mask wearing.
There you have it. People like me who follow national concerns see the disparity between the lockdown state of California and the open-up state of Texas, and say, "There is the right statistic." That statistic seems to indicate with more power than does the assertion, "TRUST ME, I’M FROM THE GOVERNMENT and I’ve come to help you." What that statistic says is that COVID was election year engineering. All my life, I have watched partisan concerns dominate leadership more and more from motivations of power-politics. The magnitude of COVID response seems to have been over-engineered by both Democrats and Republicans.
"Trust," no, you do not have it from a strong amount of us in Jefferson County. I’ll give you one more chance to convince me vaccination is necessary. How could a person have COVID-19 and never feel anything? That very fact has been discussed inadequately. I, for example, may have had COVID-19 and didn’t feel a thing? Why weaken my natural immunity to such infections if my genealogy has already protected me from the problem? Should I add my statistic to the check box "VACCINATED" and thus justify Democrat and Republican nonsense? BAH.
Or this? Why not allow COVID to strike me so that I live through it and strengthen my natural immune system? Do my future children not deserve my natural evolution toward strength? FAUCI—BAH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.