While the 2021 Montana Legislative Session is only part way done, we feel it’s important to take a moment and thank Representative Marta Bertoglio for her work in protecting the health and safety of the communities we serve. Recently, Rep. Bertoglio stood up for common sense and protection of the most vulnerable.
Specifically, she helped stop House Bill 415, which would have prohibited your local hospital and healthcare facilities (such as nursing homes) from requiring staff to be vaccinated. Hospitals in Montana are not required by law to require vaccinations, but most do.
Vaccinations are a clinical best practice and a proven, evidence-based recommendation of the CDC to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers.
At our hospitals, the safety of our patients and healthcare workers is our top priority. We have a long history in the United States of following recommendations from the CDC to require healthcare workers to have vaccines for illnesses such as measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox) and more.
Thanks to the widespread use of vaccines, we have eradicated deadly, disfiguring and paralyzing diseases. Vaccines have saved countless children, adults and elderly from premature death and preventable, lifelong disabilities.
In hospitals and other healthcare settings, they’ve made the delivery of healthcare safer for both provider and patient.
This strong tradition has protected generations of Americans, and unraveling it makes no sense — especially in the middle of a pandemic.
Rep. Bertoglio earned our thanks for keeping decision-making on clinical operations where it belongs: in the hands of local healthcare professionals, not lawmakers in Helena.
We wish her well in the second half of the session and if you see her, join us in thanking her for standing up for the health and safety of our healthcare workers and patients we serve.
— Craig Aasved, CEO
John Brewer, Chief Clinical Officer
Heather Zaluski, MD, Chief Medical Officer
Shodair Children’s Hospital
Wade Johnson, CEO
Shelly Harkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center
St. Peter’s Health
