As the Legislature moves into the two weeks prior to the transmittal deadline, around 200 bills have been added to our schedules. It will be quite busy.
Since my last update, I sponsored two pages from Montana City, Cecelia Chapman and Izak Longcake. They enjoyed seeing government in action, and I am encouraged to see our young people interested in learning our legislative process.
In this update I will focus on House Bill 462, part of the Governor’s public safety budget. I was asked to sponsor this bill, which will reallocate marijuana tax revenues from Habitat Montana to funds that will address pressing public safety issues, protect public lands and sources, and support veterans. Based on what has occurred in other states which adopted recreational marijuana, the purpose of the bill is to deal with some of the societal costs associated with the policy decision that was made by the voters.
As can happen in the legislative session, I think the “headline” of the bill has been hijacked to say that we are “gutting” Habitat Montana, and that is not the case. HB 462 does not eliminate marijuana funds going to Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP). In the spirit of the initiative, HB 462 not only keeps funds going to FWP for the programs that need funding the most but increases the amount of funding these programs receive - $3.2M (and growing) goes to Parks; $3.2M (and growing) goes to Trails; and $3.2M (and growing) goes to NonGame programs on an annual basis. FWP has informed me that they already have more money in the Habitat Montana and other accounts than they can realistically use. They will continue to receive money annually from other sources and will continue to support good projects like the Big Snowies and Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Areas.
As background information, a ballot measure cannot appropriate money. That constitutional prerogative is left with the Legislature. Right now, we are suffering from an out-of-control drug problem, and the State needs the money to boost public safety and security. It will do the following:
Combat Addiction by supporting the HEART fund that provides for a full continuum of behavioral health and treatment programs for communities.
Fight Crime by enhancing programs at the Department of Justice to combat human trafficking, narcotics, drug trafficking, major crimes and crimes against children and by boosting the Montana Highway Patrol to include funds for the Boulder Campus.
Boost correctional officers by investing in officer recruitment and retention.
Keep treatment courts operating by investing in eight drug treatment courts that are losing federal funding.
Conserve public lands and resources byprotecting and supporting critical investments in our public lands and resources, including state parks, trail development and nongame wildlife management.
Support Montana veterans by boosting the allocation to support Montana veterans, enhancing services and assistance for all our veterans, as well as surviving spouses and dependents.
Quoting the ballot statement language for I-190, it says that “Marijuana fees will fund program administration and enforcement. Marijuana taxes will contribute to the general fund a special revenue accounts for conservation, veterans’ services, substance abuse treatment, healthcare, and local governments.” I believe that HB 462 is in sync with this language.
If you have any questions regarding this or any other legislation, please email me. I appreciate hearing your opinion. My contact information is: marta.bertoglio@legmt.gov.
Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) is the Representative for House District 75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.