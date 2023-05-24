When you get a bunch of newspaper reporters and editors together to talk about the future, the discussion can get cynical pretty fast.
As we ate our tacos during the lunch-hour roundtable discussion at a journalism training hosted by the Montana Newspaper Association and the University of Montana in April, we heard from Washington Post opinions editor Michael Duffy, who shared a vast amount of insight. He also shared widespread concern about the nation’s increased polarization. Morale was low, and it didn’t help that Lee Enterprises had just cut around 15 journalism jobs around the state.
There we were. Survivors. The last of a dying breed? Maybe so. According to a recent article in the Washington Post, the nation has lost more than a quarter of its newspapers since 2005, with the number of journalists declining by 60%. The nation is on track to lose one third of its papers in the next two years, The Post article said, adding that two newspapers are disappearing in the United States every week.
With those kinds of startling statistics, and with what often feels like an overbearing workload, it’s easy to get discouraged. But during this meeting, a flip switched. Instead of commiserating, Choteau Acantha’s co-owner and editor Melody Martinsen drove home an enlightening philosophy, sharing how it’s critical for small-town papers to emphasize optimism. Readers want hope, and it’s important not to lose sight of this, especially when times get gloomy.
As editor of the Boulder Monitor, I agree. There is still hope, and we want to do everything we can to spread it around Jefferson County. We want to do so by offering solutions, by spreading awareness and also by spreading joy. When there’s someone making a positive difference in the community – such as Jefferson High music teacher Matt Bowman, who was featured last week – we want to tell you about it. Take this week’s front page birding feature on Dan Ellison by Eliza McLaughlin. This is a celebration of following a passion, and taking advantage of the gorgeous place we are fortunate enough to call home.
Of course it is our role as the Boulder Monitor to keep our local government, schools and other entities accountable, to inform the public, come what may. This is where our solutions journalism lens kicks in. The philosophy, which is reflected in our mission on the bottom of the front page, is – as one colleague told our publisher Keith Hammonds – “hope with teeth.” There’s a difference between working to solve a community need and writing fluff. We will present the realities to our readers, rather than diverting to puppies and rainbows. We will ask hard questions and do our part to help move this community forward.
Optimism in this workplace is more than a choice – it’s a mentality that must be practiced, and must be challenged. It requires critical thinking, and it requires staying informed. The news certainly isn’t always pleasant, but it’s important to make an effort to stay hopeful, and to give you reasons why you can, too.
We don’t want you to feel nihilistic when flipping through our pages. We want to show that this is a remarkable county, filled with citizens going out of their way to make life better for others. We want to celebrate our surroundings and highlight people, places and events that are signposts for hope.
It’s not an easy task, and it’s certainly not an easy time, but I’m happy to say I remain optimistic about the future.
