Did you know there is a place in Boulder where you can be entertained, educated, creative and inspired for free? It’s the Boulder Community Library!
You can always find something to do there. You can see a movie or meet an author. You can make greeting cards or home décor, see a collection of antique kimonos, or take a parenting class. You can learn about many things from guest experts such as how to identify fake news, the current state of agriculture, medical and mental health conditions. You can even do Tai Chi or play the ukulele. And almost all of these also include snacks!
Many of these events are sponsored by the Friends of the Boulder Library. We are an organization of community members who love the library and want to help it continue to be the center of the community. The Friends support the library in many different ways: holding or sponsoring events, buying prizes for the summer reading program, purchasing Montana books, assisting with activities when asked by the library staff, and promoting the library. We help with, and fundraising, too (in fact, we raised funds for the current library building when it was originally built and again when it was expanded).
We are always looking for new volunteers with fresh ideas. We next meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. We would love for you to join us to see what we do and hopefully become a member. - Jeanie Thiel, Boulder
