Wow, winter came early this year! Thanks to the many areas of ice outside (causing me trepidation) as well as projects and learning my new job, I have been indoors much more this winter. Usually I don’t let winter slow me down much and I still enjoy the outdoors and going for walks, but this year has been different for me. We often hear about “seasonal affective disorder,” and I have wondered this fall/winter if it applies to me!  

