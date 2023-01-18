Wow, winter came early this year! Thanks to the many areas of ice outside (causing me trepidation) as well as projects and learning my new job, I have been indoors much more this winter. Usually I don’t let winter slow me down much and I still enjoy the outdoors and going for walks, but this year has been different for me. We often hear about “seasonal affective disorder,” and I have wondered this fall/winter if it applies to me!
Seasonal affective disorder is when a person with lived experiences of major depressive disorder, Bipolar 1 disorder, or Bipolar II disorder experiences episodes of major depression, mania or hypomania in relation to a seasonal pattern. Most often this occurs for people living with or who have a history of major depression.
The symptoms of seasonal affective disorder for those living with major depression are basically the same. These include not enjoying things like you used to, change in appetite or weight, sleeping too much or too little, feeling less energy, feeling worthless or often feeling guilt, and suicidal thoughts. The most common form of seasonal affective disorder is winter depression, which begins in the fall or winter. There is also a spring or summer onset seasonal pattern.
Right now, the question “why does seasonal affective disorder happen?” has not been conclusively answered. Theories include circadian rhythms (how our bodies respond to light and darkness), retina sensitivity differences in those with seasonal affective disorder, genetics and utilization of serotonin in the body. Most likely it is a combination of things.
Seasonal affective disorder is also more likely in individuals living with alcohol use disorders, ADHD, certain eating disorders, anxiety disorders and personality disorders. Interestingly, just because someone experiences seasonal affective disorder one year doesn’t mean it will affect them every year. According to electronic clinical resource tool UpToDate, 30% to 50% of those who have experienced seasonal affective disorder may not have the disorder the following year. Many longitudinal studies over five to 11 years found similar results, as UpToDate reports 40% continued with major depression without a worsening due to a seasonal component and 15% had neither major depression nor seasonal affective disorder. Again, to me, this points to many factors at play.
No matter where we may be on the mental health continuum, there are things we can do to try and improve our situation. One thing I have heard about for a while is implementing some sort of light similar to what the sun provides-since our days in the depths of winter are so much shorter than in the summer. I have added a special light in my office for the first time this year. It can’t hurt, right? If depression in the winter is severe, main treatment choices include medication (antidepressants), light therapy and psychotherapy. Other suggestions for milder symptoms or maintenance include improving sleep hygiene/routine, getting aerobic exercise, increasing indoor lighting and going on daily walks outside-even if it is cloudy. It may be icy, but I plan to put on my Snow Trax and get out and walk more. How about you?
Just like most things in mental health, there are various stages: no real challenges, having tough days here and there, and, at times having significant difficulty managing daily life. If daily life is getting difficult, please reach out and seek help from a qualified licensed professional. Remember, prioritize your mental health just like we hear so often we should do in regard to our physical health. Both are needed for optimal health.
Kristel Kishbaugh is a member of the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
