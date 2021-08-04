I find it interesting that the new Basin Water and Sewer District board is jumping on the government funding bandwagon. These same people, before they became the current board members, made it clear that they didn’t want to use any government money. The current board members and some community members were very vocally opposed to the State Revolving Loan Program that the former board had secured. They claimed Basin residents couldn’t afford to pay back $200,000—half the total loan. But it looks like the Loan Program is still alive and well under this new leadership. I’m thrilled to hear that. This group was also vehemently opposed to water meters, and I understand that they still are. Water meters are often a requirement for application from funding sources. They also put water users on a level playing field. If you want to run your water 24/7 then you should pay your fair share. A person or household who conserves water shouldn’t have to subsidize the 24/7 or high-volume users. The more water used, the more chemicals, electricity and wear and tear on the pumps.
The current Basin W&S Board is also welcoming with open arms the American Recovery Plan Act funds signed into law by President Joe Biden. I’m very glad to see this, but again, I’m also perplexed since they were so opposed to government funding. Putting aside this apparent double standard, I am elated that the new board is taking advantage of the aid so sorely needed by this and many small communities across Montana.
