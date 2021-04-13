If ‘We the People’ want to keep our Montana way of life we need to stop voting for or against people or parties and start focusing on policies.
The Wall Street Journal recently wrote that the U.S. Congress allocated $33 billion to governments within the State of New York; $12 billion to New York state; $6 billion to the City of New York, $6 billion to their MTA, and $9 billion to state schools.
Despite this bailout, the current budget for the state is $18 billion, or 9% higher than the year just ended. Rather than being fiscally responsible, they keep increasing their spending.
Article I, Section 8, Clause 1: of the Constitutions:
“The Congress shall have power To lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts and excises, to pay the debts and provide for the common defence and general welfare of the United States.”
To understand “general welfare,” the 1828 version of Webster’s American Dictionary of the American Language defines general as:
“The whole; the total; that which comprehends all or the chief part; opposed to particular.”
Bailing out New York with Montana taxes was never what our founding fathers envisioned in the Constitution. However, when you hear people talking about getting rid of the Electoral College, this is exactly what you will get. Politicians serving only the major metropolitan areas ignoring the middle states.
We need to implement a federal balanced budget amendment just like we have in Montana, and vote for policies (politicians) that put Montana first.
—Stu Goodner, Boulder
