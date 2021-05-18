The end of the 2020-21 school year is arriving and a number of accomplishments have occurred. This past week, the JHS golf team brought home hardware with a second-place boys’ finish at the Class B Divisional golf meet in Bigfork. Preston Field finished third, Luke Eckmann tenth, and Marcus Lee twelfth to lead the boys team. Celi Chapman finished first overall for the girls with Jessie Harris and Izzy Morris also competing.
Kudos goes out to the JHS drama department for the recent production of the play, “Days You Can Use.” The play was written and directed by Mr. Mike Hesford. The show was performed twice in the JHS gym. This was an opportunity to showcase the talents of JHS students and the Drama Department.
The Senior lunch barbecue will be on Thursday May 20, a show of appreciation by the staff and student body. Graduation will be Sunday May 23 at 4:00 pm on the JHS football field. There are no capacity limits for the outdoor ceremony. If the weather does not cooperate, the north gym will be used with 10 guests per graduate.
I want to commend the student body and the Prom Committee for their work in putting together a plan to have Prom. They were diligent in writing a plan and putting all the pieces in place to make it very successful. A big thanks goes out to all the community who provided help, Jefferson County for the use of the facility, and Nancy and John Heide for their financial contribution to purchase supplies and decorations.
The JHS National Honor Society has been busy this spring with a number of events. New inductions took place, increasing the number of members to 56 students. NHS completed community service with highway roadside cleanup, and also recently held a blood drive on the high school campus. Thanks to the sponsors and members for their dedication to this great national program.
Divisional Tennis and District Track have been completed with student athletes advancing to state and divisional competitions, respectively. It has been a successful spring for JHS participants. I look forward to possible state medalists for individuals and teams.
At this time, I would like to thank all the JHS teachers, administration, staff, patrons, and parents for a great year and their continued dedication to students. This includes those who have made JHS their home for many years and have brought their talents and gifts to share with the school district.
I also want to thank Mr. Dave Ternes for his 32 years of service to JHS and public education, and Jane Erickson for her work as the instructional coach at JHS the past three years after two-plus decades as a teacher. Enjoy your retirement!
Finally, thanks to the class of 2021 for their gifts, talents, and your resiliency the past year and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.