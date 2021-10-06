For 14 years, the Animal Shelter and Care Committee has been providing a low-cost spay and neuter program in Jefferson County with the goal to one day build and facilitate an animal shelter facility in Jefferson County.
In 2018, the AS&CC started a Foster Care Program to care for the stray animals, keeping them safe until they are reunited with the owners or a new loving home is found. Sadly, without a shelter facility in the county—and few AS&CC foster homes—AS&CC have been limited to the amount of animals they can help and care for.
Good news!
In May 2021, the AS&CC began the construction phase of the shelter building project at the future site of the "Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County," located at 23 Muskrat Lane.
We have been very fortunate to receive generous donations, rewarded a small Community grant and held successful fundraising efforts this summer, but we have a long way to go to complete this goal.
We have just wrapped up hosting a series of dog training workshops by McKinney K9 and moving forward raising the additional funds to continue the construction phase until our goal has been reached. The AS&CC have scheduled two upcoming DIY CRAFT PARTY fundraiser events in November, and our annual Poorly Drawn Pawtraits Fundraiser in December.
For more information, or if you would like to help us reach this goal, please call (406) 225-4334 or visit https://animalshelterandcarecommittee.org/ways-to-give/.
