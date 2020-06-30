As a former resident of Boulder for many years and one of the founders of the Animal Shelter and Care Committee (AS&CC) I was very disappointed that the animal shelter levy failed. For the last 12 years the AS&CC has held many spay/neuter and low cost shot clinics, held fundraisers, found foster and permanent homes for lost, abused and unwanted pets for Jefferson County. There has been a lot of hard work done by just a few volunteers and I am sure most voters in Jefferson County have been touched by their endeavors in one or more ways.
If this levy had passed this would have allowed a shelter to be built, created jobs, housed a safe haven for animals suffering from hunger, cold, heat, abuse and cared for the pets until claimed by their owner or helped find a new forever home for a cat or dog. Being a taxpayer myself and understanding the impact of higher taxes, I feel thatin this case having a shelter, animal control and having a holding place for the lost and unwanted pets would have been a great advantage for Jefferson County, Montana. All the support the AS&CC has received to continue these services, I was very surprised that such a good cause did not pass. Thank you for those of you who did support the shelter levy. — Charlene Hall, Kentucky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.