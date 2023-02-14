It has been over 15 years since the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County formed a partnership with Dr. Cory Tebay and Western Veterinary Service. This partnership was formed for the welfare of county  animals and to educate their owners on the importance of vaccinating and to spay and neuter pets. Cory and Western Veterinary Service have played a huge roll to its success throughout the years by sponsoring the shot clinics and offering the vaccinations. The AS&C of Jefferson County would like to take this time to especially thank and give a shout-out of appreciation to Cory,  Western Veterinary Service and Cindy Frey, his assistant. These services have made a dramatic difference in fighting against animal diseases in our county.

