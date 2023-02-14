It has been over 15 years since the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County formed a partnership with Dr. Cory Tebay and Western Veterinary Service. This partnership was formed for the welfare of county animals and to educate their owners on the importance of vaccinating and to spay and neuter pets. Cory and Western Veterinary Service have played a huge roll to its success throughout the years by sponsoring the shot clinics and offering the vaccinations. The AS&C of Jefferson County would like to take this time to especially thank and give a shout-out of appreciation to Cory, Western Veterinary Service and Cindy Frey, his assistant. These services have made a dramatic difference in fighting against animal diseases in our county.
When we first started the shot clinics in 2007, we averaged 50-58 animals at each clinic. Today it has grown in numbers to 90-plus animals and as many as 150 animals at each clinic. Cory and his staff have been kind enough to give their time, knowledge and experience to Jefferson County pet owners and we often joke that we wish we could clone Cory and Western Veterinary Services because the need for veterinary services has grown along with the County’s growth.
The AS&C of Jefferson County and Jefferson County as a whole are very fortunate to have Western Veterinary Service to help provide these services for Jefferson County residents. Not only are they wonderful at what they do, but they truly love animals and concern themselves with their quality of life.
Thank you, Dr. Cory and Western Veterinary Service for all your constant help and support throughout the years. We truly appreciate all your support. Now if we could only figure out how we can clone you.
