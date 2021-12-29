This article was published in the Montana Newspaper Association’s December newsletter.
Three years ago this month, I stood before a crowd of 200 strangers in the cafeteria of Jefferson High School in Boulder. They were there mostly to celebrate Jan Anderson, my predecessor, for her 17 years and over 900 issues as co-owner, publisher, and editor of The Monitor.
But they also were a bit curious about me. I was, after all, a New Yorker with no previous connection to Boulder — and my wife, Jackie Dyer, and I had just bought their newspaper. Several asked me that evening: Why?
The Monitor debuted on September 14, 1907, leading with news of the hold-up of a westbound Great Northern train by two masked men at Rexford. It was one of a small surfeit of papers that emerged in Jefferson County around the turn of that century: The Basin Progress, Jefferson County Enterprise, The Age, The Sentinel, the Lump Miner, Montana Sunlight, the Wickes Pioneer, and more.
All but one of those titles disappeared; The Monitor survived, its ownership passing to Adolph Eiselein in 1915 and, more than 50 years later, to Vern Sunderlin. Jan Anderson — who had once worked as a Monitor reporter — and her husband David purchased the paper in 2002, eventually merging it with their Jefferson County Courier.
And then, improbably, it was our turn. Jackie and I had bought a home in the western part of the state a few years earlier, expecting to shift our lives here over time. Separately, I had come to Montana via my work with the Solutions Journalism Network, a non-profit organization I’ve helped to lead. In 2017, SJN brought together 10 news organizations from across the state to collaborate on solutions-focused coverage of economic development and then mental health.
That’s how I met The Monitor and Jan, who revealed that she had been trying to sell the paper. In a moment of…naivete? …reckless ambition? …something, I convinced myself that running a small weekly mostly from across the country made perfect sense. And that it was important, in a small but non-trivial way, to democratic function. And that it represented an opportunity to try out ideas that had been spinning around my head about the relationship between solutions-focused news, community engagement, trust in media and, most elusively, revenue.
I didn’t explain all that in the high school cafeteria that evening. What I told folks, instead, was some version of this: Although I happen to have a notarized piece of paper attesting to our legal control of The Monitor, the reality is different. This newspaper has been around for 114 years. It has outlasted the whims, politics, and vagaries of publishers before me. While Jackie and I are the legal stewards of this news organization, its ownership really rests with the people of Boulder and Jefferson County.
We set out to bring the owners into our business. First, we mailed a survey to all Monitor subscribers – something we’ve repeated each January since. The response was startling: Nearly half of readers returned the questionnaire; of those, 90% said they agreed with the statement “I trust The Monitor” – testament to the credibility Jan had established.
The feedback we received in that survey has informed our thinking since. Readers observed that The Monitor’s coverage was overweighted in Boulder, a city of about 1200 people, at the expense of the growing communities at the north end of the county. And some criticized a lack of conservative perspective. We set to address both those gaps, beefing up coverage of Montana City, Clancy, and Jefferson City; and recruiting conservative voices to populate the “Views” page. I’d say both efforts are still works in progress.
We came up with a mission statement and put it on the front page, where it has appeared every issue since: The Monitor serves the people of Jefferson County, Montana, reflecting their reality, informing their ambitions, and helping them to navigate their shared future. It endeavors to provide authoritative, fact-based reporting that surfaces and explains issues at the heart of our community — exploring both urgent challenges and the responses to those challenges.
We wanted to take newspapering out of its black box, being transparent about what we were up to and why. I’ve written regular notes to explain editorial decisions and changes in strategy. (One responded to queries about why we weren’t reporting as frequently on crime. Another detailed our decision, amid the racial justice unrest last year, to capitalize both “Black” and “White” in our coverage.)
And we’ve brought more solutions journalism — critical, evidence-based reporting on the responses to social challenges — into The Monitor’s news coverage:
- A four-part investigation into the perpetual shortage of affordable housing described efforts by the National Affordable Housing Network to develop new units in parts of Jefferson County– and explored barriers to that approach in Boulder.
- In assessing the Boulder Chamber of Commerce’s weak engagement of potential members, The Monitor reporting on ways other rural communities, including neighboring Whitehall, had revitalized their Chambers.
- “Suffering in Silence” detailed mental health and suicides among farmers and ranchers in the county and other ag communities – and assessed grassroots efforts to highlight the problem and make resources more accessible.
This sort of reporting is vital, first, because it paints a truer, more complete picture of what’s happening in our communities. It also confronts a gap we saw in that first subscriber survey: Only a quarter of readers agreed strongly with the statement, “I think I can help make a difference in our community.” Solutions reporting, I hope, can help feed agency by surfacing what fixes are possible and how they work.
Is this approach working? The Monitor’s circulation is up 20% in the last year, to about 820 — an indication that what we’re doing has resonated, but not enough to ensure profitability. (The Monitor launched its dynamic news site two years ago. Since then, our print circulation has stayed flat; the net growth has come from online and email subscriptions.)
The Monitor faces the same challenge as most of our peers: How to sustain distinctive, high-quality coverage that provides value to our community. The real answer, I continue to believe, is tautological: provide distinctive, high-quality coverage that provides value to our community. But in the interim, we’ve scored grants from Facebook and Google News that have both plugged the gap and helped build capacity for the long run.
And we’ve asked our “owners” to co-invest. We raised subscription rates about 50% with the website launch — a paper mailed in-county now costs $40 a year — without any noticeable attrition. And last year, when it seemed that the COVID-19 pandemic might undermine the enterprise, we asked readers for contributions via the Local Media Foundation.
We received over $5,000 from that appeal, mostly in modest gifts of $50 to $100. That was an important show of support. Even more encouraging were the many notes that came with the checks, which acknowledged the importance of local news to rural communities: “So important to have you as a part of our community,” wrote one subscriber. “We appreciate the essential service the Monitor continues to provide,” said another. “Democracy depends on ethical, honest news,” a third observed.
And then, this: “My mind went to, ‘how awful it would be if Boulder did not have a newspaper.’ I have lived in other small towns that did not have one and you just never knew what was going on around you. I hope Boulder has a newspaper forever and forever.”
We’re working on that.
