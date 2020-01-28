Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines: How in the name of your “Christian faith” can you continue to support the likes of Mr. Trump?
It baffles me because you have declared and professed your Christian beliefs and ethics that basically denounce a person who pathologically lies and cheats, is racist and sexist, pays off porn stars to silence them, separates children from their parents and then cages them, grabs women’s private parts and thinks that’s okay, mocks disabled people, bashes war heroes and dodges the draft so that he wouldn’t have to serve in the military.
If you don’t agree with these facts, then I can only surmise that you are as heinous as him and that you suffer from complete denial of the truth that looks you in the face every day. I expect my Montana members of Congress to be honest and ethical, uphold their oath of office and honor our most honorable Constitution and defend our democracy.
You, sirs, are not living up to your oath. You have become part of Trump’s herd of “Republican sheep” — though frankly, I think real sheep are smarter and more sensible. - Joy Lewis, Basin
