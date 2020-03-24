One day we will look back on all of this and realize we really don’t need: movies; or bars; or vacations; or cruises; or restaurants; or concerts; or sports events.
But we do need: our families; our friends; to trust God; to be prepared for future crises.
We will also know:
- Money does not equal happiness
- The most important members of society are those who sacrifice for us : doctors, nurses, truckers, farmers, teachers
- A walk outdoors is fulfilling
We are more resilient than we realize In spite of our differences, our similarities and connections are more important. — Sue Pasini, Boulder
