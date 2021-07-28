July is America’s birthday month. We celebrate the 245th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year. On July 4, 1776, 56 representatives to the Second Continental Congress from all 13 colonies signed the document. The vision for America was declared: "all men are created equal" and the primary purpose of government is to secure the unalienable rights of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" for people of this land.
Our ancestors declared that American colonies were breaking free from British rule. Those who served in the Second Continental Congress were called rebels and considered traitors by King George. Affixing your name to the Declaration meant that you pledged your life, your fortune, and your sacred honor to the cause of freedom. Thousands of American Indians, Blacks and settlers from all over the world joined or supported the militia and revolutionary military in the War for Independence.
Because of them and generations who followed and served in their footsteps, America has thrived as the land of opportunity. Millions of every race, religion, color and creed have come and continue arriving legally and illegally. Following the Founders’ vision, Americans broke the chains of tyranny and built a nation unique in the history of the world where almost anyone can become whatever they wish through hard work, determination and a bit of luck along the way. Moreover, we generously help defeat tyranny around the globe and contribute our talents and treasure every year to help thousands of people in times of need and natural disasters.
On the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, in July 1926, President Calvin Coolidge delivered a speech in which he said, "Three very definite propositions were set out ... regarding the nature of mankind and therefore of government. These were the doctrine that all men are created equal, that they are endowed with certain inalienable rights, and that therefore the source of the just powers of government must be derived from the consent of the governed ... No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions. If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction ... are reactionary. Their ideas are not more modern, but more ancient than those of the Revolutionary fathers."
The ideas set forth by the founders are, in fact, timeless. Although we sometimes hear people say that the principles in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitutional structures of limited government are obsolete because they were set forth long ago for a horse and buggy age—or say that they are systemically racist and must be abandoned because they were set forth by a group of white men, in truth, these ideas triumph over all intellectual movements and cultural fads.
President Coolidge understood the abiding principles, but also the transitory nature of America’s vision. "Equality, liberty, popular sovereignty, the rights of man—these are not elements which we can see and touch. They are ideals ... Unless the faith of the American people in these religious convictions endures, the principles of the Declaration will perish," he concluded. See a portrait, biography and signature for each of the 56 signers at https://www.dar.org/archives/signers-declaration-independence.
In his first year as president, Ronald Reagan wrote an essay entitled, "What July Fourth Means to Me," in which he asked, "What manner of men were [gathered in Philadelphia in July 1776]? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists, 11 were merchants and tradesmen, and nine were farmers. They were soft-spoken men of means and education; they were not an unwashed rabble. They had achieved security but valued freedom more. Their stories have not been told nearly enough.
"John Hart was driven from the side of his desperately ill wife. For more than a year he lived in the forest and in caves before he returned home to find his wife dead, his children vanished, his property destroyed. He died of exhaustion and a broken heart.
Carter Braxton of Virginia lost all his ships, sold his home to pay his debts, and died in rags ... [Thomas] Nelson personally urged Washington to fire on his home and destroy it when it became the headquarters for General Cornwallis. Nelson died bankrupt.
"But they sired a nation that grew from sea to shining sea ... Oh, there have been revolutions before and since ours. But those revolutions simply exchanged one set of rules for another. Ours was a revolution that changed the very concept of government. Let the Fourth of July always be a reminder that here in this land, for the first time, it was decided that man is born with certain God-given rights—that government is only a convenience created and managed by the people, with no powers of its own except those voluntarily granted to it by the people. We sometimes forget that great truth, and we never should."
Many in Jefferson County remembered. They came to and contributed to the Boulder parade, which was great fun and well-attended, although few attended the program that followed, featuring a reading of the Declaration with a skit remembering a revolutionary patriot and music by Seldom Paid Jammers. As Commissioner Leonard Wortman said, "We can do better next year."
Meanwhile, remembering the reason for the holiday seemed harder for many around the country. Sadly, many July 4 parades and celebrations were canceled due to lack of support and the pandemic. Apparently, many among us have come to believe that America is inherently evil, that our history and heritage should be destroyed, and that children should be taught to hate their country, themselves and each other. According to data from the Pew Research Center, only a third of millennials consider America the greatest country in the world.
For example, National Archivist David Ferriero commissioned a task force, which reported last month on the National Archives Rotunda that houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, citing the need to counter "structural racism" by "installing a new exhibition [that would] create a more inclusive and historically accurate tribute to the nation’s founding." Similarly, the Federal Reserve has told its employees to stop using "biased terms" like "founding fathers," according to Fox News.
I’ve found solace from such current events by reading "The 1776 Report with a Preface, Notes, and Commentary" by Larry P. Arnn, Carol Swain, and Matthew Spaulding (New York: Encounter Books, 2021), which addresses the meaning of the Declaration of Independence, principles of the U.S. Constitution, challenges to American’s principles, the task of national renewal, and teaching Americans about their country. The report calls on all to "restore our national unity by rekindling a brave and honest love for our country and by raising new generations of citizens who not only know the self-evident truths of our founding, but act worthy of them."
Ray Nothstine, opinion editor for the Carolina Journal, noted in a July piece, "Nearly everything that’s happening in the political culture today should reorient us toward first principles and courage like that of John Hancock." As president of the Second Continental Congress, Hancock "used much of his wealth to help finance the American Revolution when it was in desperate need of supplies. As an import-exporter, he may have been the richest man in the colonies ... Yet, from the outset, Hancock wanted to play no part in the [British Crown] tyranny."
As Americans, Nothstine added, "we should always strive to live up to the ideals of the Declaration of Independence. It offers us the framework for equality and freedom unlike anywhere else in the world." As always, I am grateful and blessed to call Montana home.
This is the second of a regular column by Hamman, a Clancy resident.
