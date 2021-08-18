The right to vote is fundamental to the existence of democracy. Montana's Constitution, in Article II, Section 1, provides that "all political power is vested in and derived from the people ... and is founded on their will only." And Article II, Section 2, provides that it is "the people" who "have the exclusive right of governing themselves."
It follows, that if we can't vote, we have no political power and no ability to participate in self-government. The franchise is We the People's way of getting our official say about who governs, who leads and what laws are enacted or repealed. Without the right of suffrage, we have no ability or power to ensure that our fundamental constitutional rights are protected—guarantees that include our rights to life, liberty and to own property; to a clean and healthful environment; to freedom of religion and to assemble; to free speech; to a free press; to participate in government; to read public documents and observe the deliberations of public bodies; to individual privacy; to bear arms; to equal protection of the laws and to due process of law; and to our most fundamental right, our inviolable right to human dignity. If we can't vote then our voices will not be heard.
That is why Montana's Constitution at Article II, Section 13, protects our fundamental right to vote in the strongest terms. It provides: "Right of suffrage. All elections shall be free and open, and no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage."
The framers of our Constitution used this extremely clear and explicit language to, at one and the same time, recognize the importance of our franchise and protect that fundamental right from being impaired by, among others, government actors.
In no uncertain terms, our Constitution requires that all, not just some, but every election must be free and open—that is, exempt from external authority, interference or restriction. It also specifies that no power, civil—including members of the legislature, the executive, and the judicial branches—or military shall at any time—meaning before, during or after an election; never—interfere to prevent—that is, to hinder or stop by law or other direct or indirect means, the free exercise—each person's personal right and liberty interest of—the right of suffrage—our right to vote.
The U.S. Supreme Court has left it up to the states to regulate voting. This is important, because it is a well-settled principle of constitutional law that, while a state cannot provide less protection of a constitutional right, a state constitution can provide more protection of a civil right than does the U.S. Constitution. In other words, even if voter suppression laws may not offend the U.S. Constitution, those same laws may violate Montana's Constitution if the state constitution provides greater protection of the right of suffrage. Montana's Constitution does provide that greater protection, and, thus, Montana law, not federal law, controls when it comes to voter suppression laws.
Because of these greater protections of our right to vote, no public official, no bureaucrat, no civil power, no legislature can impair or prevent We the People from exercising that right.
Yet, contrary to what the Montana Constitution requires, the 2021 session of Montana's legislature enacted and the governor signed into law, bills that do, in fact, "interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage." Let me list three of those bills (which you can read, among others, at the legislature's website: https:/leg.mt.gov/bill-info):
HB 176: Primarily, this bill closed same-day voter registration.
HB 530: This bill requires the secretary of state to adopt administrative rules prohibiting a person from accepting a financial benefit in exchange for distributing, ordering, requesting, collecting or delivering ballots, enforceable by a $100 civil penalty per ballot.
SB 169: This bill revises voter identification laws and revises certain identification requirements for voter registration and voting.
Not surprisingly, these three laws are the subject of court challenges.
Montana Democratic Party v. C. Jacobsen, challenges all three of the above laws, and is presently pending before Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses. The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that these laws are voter suppression laws and were enacted utilizing pretextual non-existent and false "election security" concerns. Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, the defendant, has filed a motion to dismiss which, as of this writing, has not been ruled upon.
Western Native Voice, et al. v. C. Jacobsen, challenges HBs 176 and 530 in a case pending before Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris. The Plaintiffs, among others, include the Blackfeet, Confederated Salish and Kootenai, and Northern Cheyenne Tribes, and the Fort Belknap Indian Community. They allege, among other things, that these two voter suppression laws were enacted as part of a broad scheme to disenfranchise Native American voters and to exploit vulnerabilities unique to Native Americans.
It is fair to note that both of these lawsuits are at a very early stage of the litigation process and, assuming that both survive the pretrial motions presently filed, it may well be two or more years before either are finally adjudicated. (You can track their progress via a Montana Free Press synopsis: https://apps.montanafreepress.org/montana-legislature-lawsuit-tracker/.)
In addition to the above three bills, the legislature also enacted and the governor signed into law other bills, that, as far as I can tell, are not subject to litigation challenges. It remains to be seen whether these make voting more accessible and easier, or, to the contrary, "interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage" in violation of our Constitution. These bills include:
HB 651: Pursuant to Article III, Section 4, of our Constitution, Montanans enjoy—and regularly use—the ability to enact laws and amend our Constitution by way of citizens' initiatives. This bill makes a number of revisions to laws governing citizens' initiatives and adds all sorts of requirements that are not contained in the straightforward language of Article III, Section 4—making, in my view, the use of citizens' initiatives more difficult and giving the attorney general broad powers to, among other things, kill a proposed initiative.
HB 170.1 requires the secretary of state to perform every year certain administrative duties regarding registered voter lists, that formerly were performed in every odd year.
SB 196 revises the laws relating to polling place times.
SB 350 revises the election laws relating to "minor parties." Recall the brouhaha surrounding the "Green Party" in the last election.
SB 351 allows county election administrators to test vote tabulation machines before automatic tabulation begins.
HB 506 revises election laws dealing with congressional districts, revises the procedures for prospective electors to register and vote, and eliminates the experimental use of vote systems.
In closing, "We the People" must be ever vigilant to protect and preserve our fundamental right to vote. The weakening of people's right to vote—to choose our leaders in free, open and fair elections—historically has been the first step in the dismantling of democracy by authoritarians, fascists, despots and dictators. We must never forfeit this right or allow it to be denigrated piecemeal.
Our vote is our reaffirmation of democracy and our rejection of tyranny. It is all or nothing. It is, quite simply, that important.
James C. Nelson is a retired Montana Supreme Court justice. He lives in Helena. This is the first of an occasional column.
