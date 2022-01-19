On Dec. 30, 2021, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol compliance check from the north to the south end of the county. During the compliance check, all businesses that serve or sell alcohol were checked for compliance with alcohol sales and service laws. The Cardwell Store and Whitehall Liquor were closed by 7 p.m. and were not included.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made alcohol compliance checks a priority in conjunction with the current statewide initiative "Vision Zero" to eliminate deaths and injuries on Montana highways and to address the alcohol "culture" in Montana. Sheriff Craig Doolittle said that "We (as a county) need to address the issues with alcohol that we face. We continue to have issues with underage drinking, and drinking and driving. Compliance checks are a way to ensure that our kids aren’t getting alcohol from our stores, bars, and restaurants."
Alcohol compliance checks are an operation conducted by law enforcement with the goal of ensuring compliance with state alcohol sales laws. During the operation, an underage individual, or individuals, enter a business under the direction of law enforcement and attempt to purchase alcohol. In the event the seller requests identification, the underage person must provide their state issued form of identification and must be always completely honest as to their identity and age.
"Following the guidelines by requiring the youth to provide honest information regarding their age is essential to the integrity of the compliance check. The goal is to ensure businesses are following the law. Our hope is that everyone passes the compliance checks," Doolittle added.
Congratulations and thank you to the following businesses that passed: Silver Saddle, Windsor Bar, Boulder Town Pump, Lucky Lil's in Boulder, Chubby’s, Papa Ray’s, Montana City Grill, Jackson Creek Saloon, Ting’s Bar, Boulder Cash Liquor Store, Montana City Store, K-Bar Grill, Thriftway, Jefferson Fresh Foods, Whitehall Town Pump, Lucky Lil’s in Whitehall, and Two-Bit Saloon.
"I just want to reiterate that the Sheriff’s Office wants every business to pass every compliance check," Doolittle said. "We want our county to be a safe place and will take every step to ensure the safety of Jefferson County residents."
Barb Reiter is the Jefferson County Prevention Specialist and DUI Task Force Coordinator
