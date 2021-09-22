This letter is a response to the "When free speech damages democracy" publisher's note in the Sept. 8 Boulder Monitor. I remembered a few times when the F-word was used to slander me.
With middle fingers up, "F--- You blankity blank blank ..." shouted from open car window, the slanderers probably didn't know that I understood almost nothing of what they said. Theirs didn't seem a very good way to open a productive dialogue. I saw their slander as an ambush, an explosion of emotion arousing anxiety, shattering the calm goodwill of a warm afternoon.
Your publisher's note opened the way to useful dialogue—ask questions, which you did and got answers from Shannon Waisanen: "... Constitutional freedoms increasingly threatened ..."
Which freedoms and how threatened? I ask and hope to one day share in useful public dialogue.
"... the blunder of Afghanistan ..."—a quote from Shannon.
Yes, I would say, our government's interference in Afghanistan was a blunder. From Jimmy Carter's covert operations (which supported fringe groups like drug lords, mujahedeen foreign fighters, and Islamic extremists to bring about the collapse of the socialist government of Afghanistan whose stated goals were modernization, compulsory education and equal rights for women. Why would a nice guy like Carter support unsavory fighting factions? We feared that Afghanistan would become a Soviet puppet.), to 9/11 and our invasion of Afghanistan that pitted the "Drug Lords" who became our allies against the Taliban, who did not participate in the 9/11 attack, while foreign fighters we'd supported (some of whom had died in the crashed planes) escaped into Pakistan. Yes, our exit appears to have been hasty, but it also appears to have been long overdue. And for the hasty exit, I should hate Biden when we don't even know yet the full story of what happened on 9/11? Yes, we need more free public dialogue to govern more wisely in the future, learn from our errors.
