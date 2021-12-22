January 6, 2020 was truly a sad day for our nation. This year we hope to convey the message that our community supports a different approach to addressing the issues that face our community, state and nation.
On the one year anniversary, we will gather at Boulder’s Veterans Park for a Silent Vigil for Peace and Civility from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. No speeches or demonstrations are planned.
Instead we invite everyone to spend the vigil silently contemplating the importance of peace and civility to the future of our community, state and nation. We encourage everyone at the vigil to then share any reflections on the issues in a letter to the editor.
Please join us Thursday, January 6 in taking this step toward a future we all fashion together.
