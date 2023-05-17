Senate - McClafferty2023.jpg
Kevin Hudson

Eight legislative sessions ago, when I first walked into the Capitol building, I was so excited and anxious to get started. That’s because as a young girl, I watched as my father became a citizen of the United States. Never in my life have I ever met anyone who was prouder to have gained citizenship than my father; in fact, one of his favorite things to read was the United States Constitution. Walking beneath the dome that first time, I stopped, looked up, and said, “Hey dad, we made it.”

