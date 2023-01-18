This New Year many will make goals for 2023. However, we are at a critical juncture today and each one needs to take the information below into account.
First, few would call 2020- 2022 “good years” for America. The economy, supplies, violence, covid, extreme weather, and wars have colored them. Since there is no sign that the forces fueling these problems will be reversed, 2023 may be worse.
• Climate - NASA says “The effects of human-caused global warming happening now, are irreversible for people and will worsen ” i.e., more fires, drought, hurricanes and flooding. This can take lives and strain our economy. Three million Americans were displaced in 2022 due to natural disasters.
• Economics: 63% of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck.
• On national security: our enemies have taken our foreign policy lightly, as witnessed by aggression on the part of Russia, Iran, and China.
• America is spending more on health care, yet American life expectancy has now reversed.
• Mental illness: 20% of Americans will be diagnosed with mental illness this year.
• A surge in illegal immigration brings drugs, crime and stress on human services.
• America lacks the battery storage to support rapid conversion to solar and wind. The national grid to support full electrification will take three decades to install. Foreign countries will continue to burn coal and make our “conversion” both useless and a threat to our economy, as seen by higher gas prices.
Since it is clear we are in for some challenging times, what to do?
Most Americans love an easy answer and tend to depend on the government, technology and material goods, without looking at the real issues. However, those who refuse to see the red flags ahead can be in for some difficult moments.
I suggest two goals for 2023:
• Be prepared: save money, limit purchases; if possible, have a garden; stay healthy with exercise and rest. Get together with family and friends.
• Get in touch spiritually: None of us live forever. You will die. So, no matter what condition this world is in, it is only temporary. The Bible, which has been proven correct thousands of times by science, history and archaeology, promises peace, hope, forgiveness, provision, guidance and heaven. God will be with those who are surrendered and obedient to Him.
Sounds much better than the government, right? Nonetheless, “surrendered” does not mean going to church one hour per week, and then forgetting to pray, read the Bible and obey the commandments. The Bible says, “Whatever you do, do all for the glory of God.” All means all -- in money, relationships, materialism, honesty, helping and kindness.
On the other hand, the Bible says that those who do not depend on God are doomed to fail, not only in this life- but for eternity. Heaven and hell are real.
This life is short. Eternity is forever, without end. One day soon you will be there.
So, for those with goals to love and serve the Lord in complete surrender, the future is secure.
Hoping and praying your New Years goals are good ones.
Susan Pasini
Boulder
