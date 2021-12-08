A friend and I agree that most of us are going through a kind of PTSD from the last year and the growing stresses in our world. Unfortunately, we are slowly realizing we may never go back to "normal."
So, what to do? At times I feel like hiding inside my computer and pretending problems don’t exist. America is the great escapist society, you know.
But then I realize I am still alive, there are positive things in this world and I need to learn to adjust, not run away.
To survive, we need to take care of ourselves physically: eat healthy and avoid the junk food (too much sugar can cause depression); go for a walk daily, no excuses; and get into nature—unwind.
And we need to have spiritual care. There are two main commandments: love the lord and love your neighbor.
1) When we realize god is there, it gives us hope for tomorrow. Fear lessens. Truth prevails.
2) We need one another. We are programmed for human love, compassion, company. Call someone, go for coffee. Everyday. You, and they, will feel better.
In god’s wisdom, He has programmed us to be stronger than we realize. Deep down, there is a survival instinct.
We will make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.